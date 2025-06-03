Whenever I travel out of town, especially to another state, I always try to find something new that we don’t have in Massachusetts. I must say, this place is at the top of my list.

Cumberland Farms has numerous locations throughout Massachusetts, and similar gas stations and convenience stores can be found in other states, such as New Jersey, which are not present in Massachusetts. Additionally, New York has a chain called Stewart's Shops, which is also not present in Massachusetts. However, that’s a topic for another day.

Getty Images

Let's discuss a store called Wawa, which is not in Massachusetts. However, it would be nice if we had one, right?

What is Wawa?

Wawa is an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations that originated in the Philadelphia metropolitan area. The stores are located along the East Coast of the United States, with operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Georgia.

Many people say their deli sandwiches are incredible, and despite all my visits to Jersey, I have yet to try them. However, Wawa offers a wide variety of freshly made sandwich options 24 hours a day, so if you're willing to wait, you'll have plenty of choices to choose from.

What Does "Wawa" Mean?

ABC8News in Florida reports that the name “Wawa” originates from the indigenous word we’we, which the Ojibwe People’s Dictionary defines as “snow goose.” This is why the goose appears in Wawa’s logo.

Do you believe Massachusetts should have a Wawa? Please share your thoughts with us on our app.

Getty Images

