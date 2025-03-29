Car Brands Known To Have The Most Road Rage In Massachusetts

Road rage is something that's not uncommon in the Baystate. Especially if you live closer to Boston.

But what if I told you, road rage can vary just by what kind of vehicle someone drives? You maybe asking yourself, what does the car have to do with the person behind the wheel?

Well, according to this new study cars that have the ability to go fast make drivers furious.

The #1 Car Brand With The Most Road Rage

This recent study was conducted by Lance Surety Bonds as there is much more to road rage than simple hatred towards other drivers.

The study surveyed and gathered data from 1,000 drivers, found a link between drivers of certain car brands, their tendencies toward road rage, and the likelihood of being targeted in road rage. German automaker BMW (as pictured) leads the pack, as 44% of drivers surveyed said that drivers behind this Ultimate Driving Machine triggered their frustrations.

The #2 Car Brand With The Most Road Rage

This brings us to Elon Musk's Tesla (TSLA) which 33% of drivers have been surveyed to be associated with the multi-faceted man's EVs to provoking road rage. Luxury car leader Mercedes-Benz just falls in third of that 33%.

The study also found that there is a toss up between gas and electric car drivers. According to data, 22% of EV drivers say they've been road rage targets for driving an EV. Sort of like how a Massachusetts doctor was getting death threats for his political beliefs and for what he drives which is a shiny gold Tesla Cybertruck.

Road rage doesn't just happen with luxury and EV vehicles as the study even revealed 92% of Volkswagen drivers, 91% of Toyota and Hyundai Drivers, and 90% of Tesla and Honda drivers have all admitted to having road rage.

