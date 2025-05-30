Road rage is a common issue in Massachusetts, particularly in the Boston area.

What if I told you that road rage can differ based on the type of vehicle someone drives? You might be wondering, what does the car have to do with the person behind the wheel?

According to a new study, fast cars often frustrate drivers.

The car brand is most associated with road rage.

This recent study, conducted by Lance Surety Bonds, highlights that road rage involves more than just hatred towards other drivers.

The study surveyed 1,000 drivers and collected data to investigate a connection between specific car brands, drivers' tendencies toward road rage, and the likelihood of being involved in such incidents. German automaker BMW topped the list, with 44% of surveyed drivers reporting that BMW drivers were the cause of their frustrations.

The second car brand is most associated with road rage.

This brings us to Elon Musk's Tesla (TSLA), which, according to a survey, is associated with his electric vehicles and has been linked to an increase in road rage. Luxury car leader Mercedes-Benz ranks third with 33%.

The study also revealed an equal split between drivers of gasoline-powered and electric vehicles in terms of experiences with road rage. According to the data, 22% of electric vehicle (EV) drivers report being targeted by road rage incidents because they drive an EV. This situation is reminiscent of a Massachusetts doctor who received death threats due to his political beliefs and for driving a shiny gold Tesla Cybertruck.

Road rage occurs not only with luxury and electric vehicles. A study revealed that 92% of Volkswagen drivers, 91% of Toyota and Hyundai drivers, and 90% of Tesla and Honda drivers reported experiencing road rage.

