Did You Know Car Stereos Were Almost Banned In Massachusetts?

The first thing you do every day when you get in the car is turn on the radio to listen to us, right? We try our best to keep you entertained, whether it's music, news, or any other information you need. At the same time, you get from Point A to Point B. While car radios are standard these days, there was a time when having them in vehicles was questionable.

Did you know that when automakers first introduced radios in early automobiles, many people didn't accept this new way of listening to their local radio station while on the go? Many lawmakers and even concerned citizens chose to ban car radios, claiming they were too noisy and distracting for drivers. Distracted driving, sounds familiar, right?

Brief History of Car Radios

According to the American Safety Council, Chevrolet introduced the first car radios in the early 1920s, and they were expensive at the time. Additionally, they were extremely bulky, with large batteries, speakers, and antennas that barely fit inside or on a car.

It wasn't until the 1930s that Motorola radios were introduced as less awkward, and innovators quickly started adding buttons and dial features to make them more accessible for drivers and passengers.

Massachusetts Radio Ban

Massachusetts, along with Missouri, was among the states that proposed a complete ban on car radios. In contrast, other states, such as New York, New Jersey, Ohio, and Illinois, also suggested steep fines for using car radios during that period.

The reason for this ban was that people argued radios caused accidents because drivers listened to them and became too distracted to pay attention to the road. They also claimed that certain types of programming actually caused drivers to fall asleep behind the wheel.

Maintaining Car Radios

The Radio Manufacturers Association claimed that car radios helped people become better drivers and even pointed out that radios kept drivers informed about dangerous road conditions ahead and weather issues that might disrupt their travel, which is what radio stations still do today.

Although car radios have advanced over the years, modern driving enthusiasts have compared radio use in the 1930s to mobile device use in the 2010s. For example, studies have shown that listening to the radio is unlikely to cause car accidents, but distracted driving remains a significant cause of them.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reported approximately 421,000 drivers were injured in accidents caused by distracted driving in 2012, and 3,328 more were killed by distracted drivers that same year. To avoid distraction while driving, make sure your devices are locked before you depart, and you're good to go!

