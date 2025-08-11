Is It Illegal To Sleep At Rest Areas On The Turnpike In Massachusetts?

I have never had to pull over on the side of the road to take a nap, primarily because I usually drink large amounts of coffee while driving.

Additionally, if you're traveling, lodging can be quite expensive, whether you're staying locally or anywhere in the country, especially during the summer.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Is Sleeping in Your Car Illegal in Massachusetts?

Sleeping in your car is not illegal in Massachusetts, as noted in the Boondocker's Bible. However, the rules and regulations vary by specific rest area. Most rest areas impose a two-hour limit on how long you can stay parked. If you exit your vehicle and leave it unattended at a rest area, you may be subject to a 30-minute limit for how long your vehicle can remain unattended.

It is legal to sleep in your car at a rest area, as states prefer that drowsy drivers rest rather than continue driving while exhausted. However, if you choose to sleep in your car outside of a rest area, there are a few important things to consider.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Can I be fined for sleeping in my car?

In Massachusetts, it is legal to sleep in your car; however, you could be charged with trespassing if you park in a location designated as private property. To avoid any issues, make sure to check for signs indicating "No Trespassing" or "No Overnight Parking" before resting in your vehicle.

5 Expert Tips to Help You Sleep Better Each Night If you're having a hard time getting good sleep at night, here are 5 tips from experts to help you get restful sleep. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Top 10 New York Cities That Are Most Likely To Sleepwalk The experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into Google search data to discover out which cities in New York are most likely to experience sleepwalking. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler