Traveling For The Holidays? Here’s What The Law Says About Sleeping At Rest Areas In Massachusetts
I have never needed to pull over for a nap, mainly because I usually drink large amounts of coffee while driving. As a music lover, I often blast the stereo in my car to keep myself awake.
Traveling can result in high accommodation costs, particularly during peak holiday seasons.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Massachusetts?
Sleeping in your car is not illegal in Massachusetts, according to the Boondocker's Bible. However, the rules and regulations vary by specific rest areas. Most rest areas have a 2-hour parking limit, and if you leave your vehicle unattended, you may only do so for up to 30 minutes.
It is legal to sleep in your car at a rest area, as states encourage drowsy drivers to take a break rather than continue driving while exhausted. However, if you choose to sleep in your car outside a rest area, there are several important considerations.
Are you at risk of receiving a fine for sleeping in your car?
In Massachusetts, it is legal to sleep in your vehicle. However, you may be charged with trespassing if you park on private property without permission. To avoid issues, watch for signs indicating "No Trespassing" or "No Overnight Parking" before you park your vehicle.
