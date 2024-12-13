The 2024 Holiday Season here and it's time to get into Christmas decorations. It's always been a dream of mine to decorate a house like Clark Griswold from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. As a kid, I used to help my father all the time decorate our front yard bushes with lights.

Plus put up a Christmas in the front window. While that was all fun and festive, there's one place here in Massachusetts that I have always loved since the day I was born. By the way, don't forget we are giving $250 in holiday cash with our Light Up The Berkshires contest!

Where Is The Longest Christmas Light Drive-Thru?

You guessed it right, Bright Nights at Forest Park, just a short 1-hour drive from the Berkshires. Home to over 675,000 lights with a 3-mile cruise to see them all! I can remember going to Bright Nights as far back as I can remember because I know they've been serving over 6 million visitors since 1995!

Bright Nights has everything for what the holiday season has to offer! From the lights, to visits with Santa in his magical forest, to lots of fun activities for the whole family! The Christmas lights will be on until January 1st. So why not do what I do with my friends and family? Pack the car and drive out to see this magical display as they are celebrating 30 years this holiday season!

When you arrive, remember to listen to my favorite radio station while you're there. 100.7 WELF, with studios located in the North Pole and Santa Claus your DJ on duty himself!

Information and ticket pricing can be found at here.

