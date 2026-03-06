Large Trucks Will Continue To Cross Center Street Bridge In Adams

Recently, numerous aging bridges have been identified across Berkshire County. The Center Street Bridge in Adams is now included among them. Initially, semi-truck drivers thought about taking alternative routes through residential areas, but they eventually abandoned that idea. While the bridge isn't considered unsafe, semi-truck drivers can still cross it safely if they follow specific conditions.

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM loading...

Adams Residents Have Spoken, And The Alternative Solution

As reported by The Berkshire Eagle, numerous residents are concerned about the rise in heavy truck traffic on Summer Street and the narrow back roads of downtown Adams, fearing it may harm their quality of life. North Adams State Representative John Barrett III has urged MassDOT to explore alternative routes.

The plan was discussed during a Thursday meeting with MassDOT officials and Town Administrator Nicholas Caccamo. The state announced it will use straight-line delineators—flexible, stick-like barriers—to direct heavy vehicles to the outer lanes and keep them away from the bridge's most vulnerable eastern section.

Get our free mobile app

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM loading...

Bridge History And Deterioration

The 16.7-foot-long bridge was originally constructed in 1937 and was reconstructed in 1957. Based on the MassDOT website, it has an overall condition rating of 6, which is considered satisfactory. Its superstructure, substructure, and deck each have a rating of 5, indicating they are in fair condition.

A 2022 report from MassDOT showed that steel beams often lose material at their ends due to corrosion, usually caused by water combined with de-icing chemicals seeping through deck joints. This corrosion greatly reduces the beams' load-bearing capacity.

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM loading...

Timeline of Repair and Other Issues

The timeline for the repairs, which MassDOT is responsible for completing, remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the west side of the bridge will also undergo work for an unrelated reason. This part of the bridge holds Adams' 14-inch water main, a pipe supplying the majority of the town. John C. Barrett, superintendent of the Adams Fire District, reports that seven of the ten brackets holding this essential pipe to the bridge are missing.

Last month, voters approved a budget of $10,000 for engineering and $85,000 for installation, materials, and related bracket costs to speed up the process.

Here's a List of All the Snakes Native to Massachusetts (Two Can Kill You) Did you know that there's a species of rattlesnake found in the Bay State? Or that two of our local venomous serpents can be deadly to humans — but despite what your parents told you, the water moccasin isn't one of them? (They don't even live in Massachusetts.) Love them or hate them, these slithery little suckers are everywhere. Here's what snakes you're most likely to find in your backyard. Gallery Credit: Kate Robinson