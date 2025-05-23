Charcoal Law Impacts All Of Massachusetts
Summer is almost here; it's time to fire up the grill! Before you get the hot dogs and burgers ready, be aware that the type of grill you are about to use may have some restrictions here in the Bay State.
The weather forecast for Memorial Day weekend suggests that it may not be as enjoyable as many would like, as we usher in the summer season. Expect cooler temperatures and a chance of rain, which could impact various regions of Massachusetts. It's a good idea to keep an eye on the weather updates as the weekend approaches, especially if you have outdoor plans, although Memorial Day itself is looking pretty decent.
Despite what Mother Nature has planned, the weather won't stop people from enjoying some fun and great BBQ!
In the Bay State, there are specific laws about where you can grill delicious food.
What are the regulations regarding charcoal grilling in Massachusetts?
While the laws in the Bay State cover various topics, few specifically address the types of grills we use. However, Boston and pretty much all of Massachusetts have some very specific regulations.
In Boston and throughout Massachusetts, the law states that grills must be located at least 10 feet from the side of a building unless the manufacturer's instructions allow for a closer distance. Additionally, grills must not be placed underneath overhanging branches.
Mass.gov reports that every year, fire departments respond to hundreds of fires caused by grills, hibachis, and barbecues. These incidents can result in injuries and property damage. To ensure safe grilling, always follow your owner’s manual and adhere to the safety tips provided here.
