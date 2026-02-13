Here’s Why It’s A Felony To Cheat On Your Other Half In Massachusetts
If you're facing marriage problems this Valentine's Day, this might actually help you if you believe your marriage is at risk because of trust issues. As you know, cheating is considered the worst mistake in a marriage. Undoubtedly, everyone knows at least one person who has done it before.
Women's Day reports that Massachusetts is among the 16 states with a law prohibiting adultery during marriage, which is defined as engaging in sexual relations with someone other than one's spouse.
There hasn't been a case in over 40 years, but it remains a possibility
Interestingly, Massachusetts has not recorded any adultery cases since 1983. Currently, most couples choose the simpler option of signing divorce papers and moving forward.
Although news rarely reports jail sentences for cheating, a judge still has the legal authority to impose a harsh punishment if they choose to do so.
What Are the Consequences of Cheating on Your Spouse in Massachusetts?
The Week reports that in Massachusetts, it is a felony that can result in up to 3 years in prison if you're convicted. Several other states, including Idaho, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin, also classify it as a felony. Although it might be a misdemeanor elsewhere, penalties can still include up to three months of jail time and a fine.
States like New York are attempting to decriminalize cheating on a spouse by removing the relevant laws. This means that residents of New York could legally engage in extramarital affairs within the city that never sleeps.
Below is a list of all states where cheating on your spouse is illegal, according to Woman's Day.
- Arizona
- Florida
- Kansas
- Illinois
- Massachusetts
- Oklahoma
- Idaho
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
- Minnesota
- Utah
- New York
- Mississippi
- Georgia
- South Carolina
- North Carolina
Interestingly, even though it's still illegal in Maryland, the maximum penalty is just a $10 fine. Big deal, right?
What if you're married in a state where it's legal but cheat in a state where it's illegal? That's a question for a good lawyer, that's all I can say.
