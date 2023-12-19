Check Out This Massachusetts Restaurant For Adults-Only Dining

Listen, I have nothing against children. Considering the fact that we were all a kid once in our lives. Not to mention, I became an Uncle at just 4 years old and here I am with lots of nieces, a nephew, and now a great-nephew! But there are times where I like to dine a restaurant that doesn't involve children screaming or crayons flying everywhere. What if I told you won't see any sippy cups on the table, baby wipes, or a high chair anywhere in this restaurant?

What and where is this Adults-Only restaurant in Massachusetts?

According to onlyinyourstate.com, Bogie's Place is a Speakeasy-style space offering an adults-only dining experience with select steaks & old-fashioned libations in a dimly lit room. It is located at 25 Temple Place in Boston.

The restaurant is quite hidden which explains the fact that you have to enter through the wig shop in order to find the place. This is what makes dining experience so cozy intimate.

Since Bogie's commitment is to offer customers a peace quiet dining experience with no children allowed, they also have a strict cell phone policy that's in place to kick things up a notch. So, they ask everyone to refrain from cell phone usage while dining here.

According to customer reviews, it's been suggested to start by ordering a glass (or bottle) of wine from the extensive wine menu. Then pick an appetizer between salmon tartare and bone marrow au gratin. Or just go ahead and treat yourself to the caviar service!

