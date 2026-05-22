For the past 35 years, hundreds of classic/custom cars have gathered for a night of fun in Cheshire. The Cheshire Fire Department has hosted an annual fundraiser, "Cruze Nite," since 1992, featuring activities, food trucks, performers, and fire trucks, culminating in a fireworks finale.

Initially, a Facebook post was made by the Cheshire Fire Department stating that "after much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our annual Cruz Nite and Fireworks event for 2026. This pause will allow us time to regroup and determine the best course of action for future events and fundraisers." This decision has since been reversed. Cruz Nite will go on just without fireworks this year.

Why Is Cruz Nite Skipping Fireworks This Year?

More than 90 percent of fireworks are imported from China, according to Iberkshires.com, with prices increasing sharply mainly due to high tariffs. The National Fireworks Association stated in February that the fluctuating tariffs and duty rate hikes have exceeded 30 percent.

Last year, the 20-minute display cost $8,500 and required drawing from the hose company's reserves; this year, the quoted price was $12,500. Searches for other providers yielded only higher costs, up to $17,500.

Read More: Drivers In Massachusetts Are Warned Of A New Fake RMV Text Scam

Cruz Nite Is More Than Just Fireworks

After a strong outpouring from the community, the Cheshire Fire Department realized that Cruz Nite is not just about fireworks, according to a recent Facebook post.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT . . . WE HEARD YOU!!! Due to the tremendous outpouring of community support and enthusiasm, we are thrilled to announce that we have officially decided to move forward with our annual Cruz Nite!! The response we’ve received has been truly overwhelming, and it’s clear how much excitement and encouragement exists within our community. Although we still won’t have fireworks at the event, your messages and shared memories from years past made us realize that gathering together is what Cruz Nite is all about. Stay tuned for more details and be sure to save the date, Saturday, August 8th from 4-9!! Rain date Sunday, August 9th. - Cheshire Fire Department Facebook page

Also, a big shout-out to Night CruZers of Berkshire County, MA, who help make Cruz Nite in Cheshire a success every year!

How Do Fireworks Get Their Colors? Besides being a fun fact to impress your friends during the finale, knowing what makes fireworks work is a reminder of just how intertwined our daily lives are with Earth’s natural resources. Some of these minerals are considered critical commodities, meaning they’re vital to modern life and can be difficult to source. So the next time you see a shimmering white sparkle or a deep red bloom over the Mohawk River, you’ll know: there's real science, and some pretty rare elements behind all that beauty. It all comes down to chemistry. When fireworks are launched, metallic compounds, also called mineral elements, are heated to really hot temperatures. And as they burn, they emit specific colors of light. The more complex the mix, the more dazzling the display. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM