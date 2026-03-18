The Town Of Cheshire Is Seeking A New Permanent Police Chief

After Michael Alibozek stepped down as the police chief of Cheshire, the Select Board began the process of appointing a permanent replacement.

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Former Cheshire Police Chief Resigns Amid Sex Scheme Allegations

Alibozek was taken into custody during a human trafficking sting at the Hoosac Valley High School parking lot on November 6, 2025. He denied the misdemeanor charge of attempting to solicit sex for money. Initially, he was placed on paid administrative leave with his badge and firearm taken away, and later put on unpaid leave before eventually resigning.

On November 20, Alibozek's law enforcement certification was suspended by the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

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Temporary Police Chief Not Enforcing Law

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the town has appointed Tim Garner, a retired police chief, as the acting chief, who is primarily responsible for administrative duties related to firearms. According to Town Administrator Jennifer Morse, he is not performing law enforcement duties and will remain with the town until a permanent, full-time chief is found.

She mentioned that the town is currently in the "initial phase," where they are only asking people to express their interest. The notice on the town website advises applicants to highlight any relevant experience, especially in municipal or law enforcement operations. It also states that the Board of Selectmen wants to understand what unique perspectives, skills, or insights candidates can bring to this important process.

Applicants interested in volunteering should send a completed interest form to admin@cheshire-ma.gov.

Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted The latest list of the Massachusetts Police's most wanted fugitives. Gallery Credit: mass.gov