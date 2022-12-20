It's the official week of Christmas and where has time gone right? Time to get that last minute Christmas shopping done which is something I am definitely guilty of! Before we get into where you can find your Holiday Favorites and Christmas Classics, it's time to recite The Night Before Christmas in way that features all of our amazing staff here at Townsquare Media Berkshire.

The Night Before Christmas: Townsquare Media Berkshire Edition

'Twas the week before Christmas, when all through the waves, music was changing, to our Christmas faves. The lots were deserted; the jocks weren't there. They hoped that St. Peter would soon be aware of the hard work and blogging, done all that year. So, they could raise their glasses and have a cold beer. When over the airwaves, there arose such a clatter. Ryan sprang from his house, to see what was the matter. Away to the station, Ryan flew like a flash. Yanked open the door and tripped over the trash. He picked up the phone and dialed "you know who." Ring Ring.. to Randy our own engineer. And Randy told Ryan, to have no fear. The moon off the roof, of the new fallen snow. Made it easy to push the snow below. When what to Ryan's wondering eyes should appear. But a huge station vehicle, filled with 8, front and rear. Now Eric, now Slater, now Marjo and Jesse, On Ron, Dave Isby, Victoria, and Katie. And leading the team, in a gleaming new car, were Peter and Jax, straight from the bar. Bringing the beer for the hard-working jocks, with a toast and a smile, that would knock off your socks. They spoke not a word but went straight to their work, Tracking and blogging, then turned with a jerk. Filling their glasses with sudsy cold beer. Proud of the work they accomplished that year. And, raising their glasses high in the air. Clinking them together, without a care. Peter sprang to his car, to his team gave a whistle. And away they all drove like the launch of a missile. But I heard him exclaim as he drove out of sight. MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT!!!

For Christmas Music on the radio up until Christmas Day, tune-in to 100.1 in the North Adams area, 103.3 in the Pittsfield area, that's WUPE-FM, or if you live in the Great Barrington area you can tune-in to WSBS on 860 AM, and 94.1 FM. Both great radio stations stream on their free apps too!

