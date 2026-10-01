It's heartbreaking when a church has to close its doors, especially if you have so many memories inside it.

Notre Dame Church, at 21 Maple Street in Adams, will always hold a special place in my heart because it's where I made my first confession, received communion, and received confirmation. For now, it will remain closed because they thought it was just peeling paint. Turns out it needs major structural repairs. Here's the inside scoop.

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Notre Dame Church In Adams, Massachusetts, to Remain Closed

Mark Dupont, communications director for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, told iberkshires.com that water has breached several areas of the 1882 church, affecting some of its structures. The steeple has clearly been damaged, making it a major concern.

These churches have a long history in the town of Adams, but as they age, upkeep becomes increasingly costly. As a result, the parishioners had to contact the Diocese of Springfield and close the church.

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Notre Dame Is Older Than the Shuttered St. Thomas Church

I used to think St. Thomas, which is adjacent to Notre Dame, was older, but boy, was I wrong. This church has been closed since 2008, so Mass services here are out of the question, especially since it is also on the market.

For now, Mass services will continue here.

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Masses Continue At St. Stanislaus Kostka Church

For now, Mass and other church services will be held at the beautiful St. Stanislaus Kostka Church at 25 Hoosac Street in Adams.

Since this church doesn't have the same wheelchair ramp as Notre Dame, here's where churchgoers can go for a ramp.

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Read More: Why Plymouth Rock Disappoints A Million Visitors Yearly

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Handicap Access Available At St. Mary's In Cheshire

Those with a wheelchair are more welcome to attend Mass held at St. Mary's, the next town over at 159 Church Street, in Cheshire.

As Notre Dame’s future remains uncertain, a more thorough inspection is underway to assess the full extent of the damage and its implications for the church.