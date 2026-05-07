Here Are The Two Closest Circle Ks From The Berkshires In Order To Save At The Pump One Day Only

As you might be aware, the convenience store and fuel retail chain announced this week in a press release that it will host a Fuel Day promotion on Thursday, May 7, at select Circle K locations that sell gasoline.

However, there are no Circle Ks in Berkshire County, so how can Berkshire residents take advantage of this deal?

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Berkshire Residents Must Travel To One Of These Two Locations In The Pioneer Valley

Two of the Circle K locations are about 45 miles east in Whately, off Route 116 near the Deerfield border, which is about a 1-hour drive if you're coming from Pittsfield. While it may not be worth going out of your way just to save a few at the pump, it's good to know in case you happen to travel in this direction for other reasons.

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How Much Can You Expect To Save At The Pump With Circle K's Deal?

According to ABC News, at select Circle K locations, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 40 cents per gallon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the savings added directly at the pump. Members of Inner Circle, the company's free membership program, can access the Fuel Day discount earlier, from 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m., by entering their mobile number at the pump, as stated on the website.

Circle K announced that on Memorial Day, it will donate 10% of its Fuel Day earnings between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. This organization offers scholarships for college and trade schools, as well as educational and career support for children of service members who have died in the line of duty.

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Other Circle K Promotions

If you're planning a summer road trip and want to save money on fuel, Circle K is offering special promotions this summer to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary. These include car wash and meal discounts, as well as a sweepstakes where participants can win a Circle K gift card. This promotion coincides with a time when Americans are feeling the strain at the pump, as gas prices have surged to their highest levels in four years due to the conflict in Iran.

Louise Warner, who is the executive vice president overseeing North American operations at Circle K, stated this in a press release issued this week. "At Circle K, every visit counts, and this summer, we're showing up with real, tangible savings across fuel, food, and more to make every stop a little more affordable for the people who count on us."

Gas Buying Rules - True And False Gas Buying Myths Busted - Some Anyway ... Gallery Credit: Dubba G