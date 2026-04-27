A Proposed Rule Could Fine ‘Noncompliant’ Rental Owners In North Adams

When it comes to renting, you always want the best from the place you're living in. If your place seems to need attention, that could all change if the city passes a new rule.

If a new rule is approved later this year, the city might impose fines on short-term rental owners who don't comply, with the collected fees supporting affordable housing initiatives.

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City Council President Ashley Shade Introduces Ordinance Updates

The Berkshire Eagle states that the proposed rule change is part of a series of updates to short- and long-term rental regulations introduced by City Council President Ashley Shade during a council meeting on April 14. Over the past year, Shade has been revising rental laws to better define the building inspection process and ensure that rental properties are properly maintained, preventing operations without proper oversight.

After implementing a short-term rental ordinance in 2023, Shade stated that while the law permits short-term rentals within the city, it lacks sufficient regulations for proper enforcement. Several city boards and committees will examine the proposed changes, which aim to improve the enforceability of regulations, restrict the number of short-term rentals an individual may own, and ensure that fees are collected for violations.

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City Code Was Last Updated More Than 60 Years Ago

Shade suggested changes as she and the city started reviewing the municipal code, which was last updated in 1964. Over the next two years, the city plans to invest $20,000 in a collaboration with Code360, a consulting firm, to review the ordinances, identify inconsistencies, eliminate outdated language, and streamline the regulations.

The recodification committee will gather each Thursday in the City Council chambers to examine each section of the city code until the work is complete or the August 2027 deadline is reached. More code-related information can be found here.

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