Living in the Commonwealth offers a variety of locally owned restaurants, many of which uphold high standards of cleanliness.

I prefer entering a restaurant with a welcoming atmosphere that is free of anything that might deter me. If any area is dirty, it raises concerns about the cleanliness of the kitchen.

According to Lovefood, "Looks do matter when you’re searching for the right place to eat. The best restaurants provide not only delicious food but also a great atmosphere. A stunning view, stylish interiors, or eye-catching artwork can all enhance the experience, transforming your meal into a feast for the senses."

Ladyfinger's Tea Lounge, located in the Garrison Inn in Newburyport, Massachusetts, was recognized as the most beautiful restaurant in the state due to its charming pink decor.

"Ladyfinger’s Tea Lounge, resplendent in pink, attracts customers eager to experience its renowned afternoon tea and snap photos. Reservations are essential, as it’s well worth the wait for the delectable finger sandwiches and sweet treats. Enjoy tea served in fine china cups while sitting on plush pink velvet seating, surrounded by Elizabethan portraits, gilt mirrors, and elegant Art Deco chandeliers."

