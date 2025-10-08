Whenever I book a hotel room for any occasion, I always make it a point to check the reviews. You never know what experiences other guests might have had at a particular hotel. Some reviews are honest and helpful, while others may seem unreasonable, as some reviewers can be very specific about their experiences at hotels.

There’s nothing better than packing your belongings and escaping with your loved ones from time to time. However, always remember these essential considerations before booking your next getaway.

When I go on vacation, I prefer to stay in places that are free of bedbugs. Before getting into a hotel bed, I always check underneath the sheets. I also make it a habit to wipe down surfaces such as desks, light switches, and nightstands.

I typically prefer staying in hotels during the winter, especially when camping isn't an option. However, many families also opt for hotels in the summertime, particularly those who dislike the outdoors and enjoy the comfort of sleeping indoors. This preference is understandable, as cleanliness is even more crucial in a hotel than when camping in a camper or tent.

Many people struggle to feel comfortable in unfamiliar places. Personally, I usually don't have this issue, except for one particular location where I stayed a while ago. During that stay, I was disturbed by loud music playing all night, bright lights shining through the window, and a heating system that barely functioned.

If adapting to new environments is challenging for you, think this option through carefully.

Which hotel chain is considered the dirtiest in the United States?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

One hotel chain operates over 250 locations in Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut, according to The Travel.

I was shocked to learn from the list that Hampton Hotels was ranked as the dirtiest hotel chain in the United States. This was surprising to me because it is usually my preferred hotel chain, especially considering the good value for an affordable price. I particularly enjoy their complimentary hot breakfast!

I think the choice largely depends on the selected location and the modernity of the facilities.

Hampton Hotels typically receive ratings of 3 to 4 stars on TripAdvisor, although this rating can vary by location. You can find a complete list of the dirtiest hotels here.

LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them Stacker curated this list of stunning, historic hotels from every state. To be considered for inclusion, the structure must be more than 50 years old. Many of the selected hotels are listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and several are purported to be haunted. Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn