The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provides information on rising sea levels over the next few decades as climate change continues.

This new tool predicts how rising sea levels may affect the coastline. It suggests that, much like many areas along the eastern seaboard, communities near the tributaries of the Atlantic Ocean and the surrounding land in New York could be submerged in the coming decades.

Let's hope none of us are alive if this occurs.

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Projections For The Year 2100

The Sea Level Rise Viewer tool from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) presents scenarios for sea level rise over the coming decades, ranging from best- to worst-case. The tool provides projections extending to the year 2100.

The best-case scenario for sea-level rise in Montauk, New York, by 2100 projects a 2.49-foot increase, while the worst-case scenario projects a 6.66-foot rise.

"“Increased carbon emissions are increasing atmospheric and ocean heating that is melting land-based ice sheets and glaciers and causing thermal expansion of the ocean resulting in coastal sea level rise along most U.S. coastlines,” - NOAA oceanographer William Sweet

You are encouraged to try this tool for yourself. Begin by entering your address or town. Once the map is zoomed in on your location, you can explore more detailed sea-level rise data and see real examples of local infrastructure, such as notable roads and signs.

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You can adjust a slider to display the water level at various intervals, with a maximum increase of 10 feet. This feature is available on every tab except the High Tide Flooding tab. The projected rise in water levels over the coming decades, culminating in 2100, can be estimated using local scenarios. There are four scenarios to choose from: Intermediate High, Intermediate Low, Intermediate, and High. Each scenario yields different results based on the expected severity of conditions.

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