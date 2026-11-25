Remember the days of worrying about snow on Thanksgiving Day? That's not the case this year.

Potential downpours may slow down some who plan on traveling for Thanksgiving this year. Especially if you live in eastern Massachusetts.

Here's what to expect.

Photo by Rohan Gangopadhyay on Unsplash a city street with traffic lights and buildings

Coastal Storm Expected Thanksgiving Day In Massachusetts

Sunny weather is expected the day before Thanksgiving, but according to WCVB, showers and what they described as "soaking rain" will be arriving by Thursday afternoon on Thanksgiving Day.

The storm will move in from the south, bringing rain into the area toward the afternoon and overnight. Then by Friday, Forecast rainfall totals through the evening will range from less than an inch in western Massachusetts to nearly 3 inches around Providence, with about 2 inches around Boston.

The good news for The Berkshires is that they're only predicting 20-30 mph. But not good for those living near the coastline, as wind gusts could exceed 50 mph. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remains in effect through Friday at 7 a.m.

Photo by jacob Licht on Unsplash body of water near cityscape at daytime

The Weekend Outlook For The Berkshires

The good news is, the storm will be gone for the weekend, with cloudy and even sunny skies and temps up to almost 50.