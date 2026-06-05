Have you ever entered a Goodwill store and wondered why the selection of items is so limited? There's a reason behind it.

Although donations to Goodwill are valued, certain items cannot be accepted for different reasons.

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Information on Items Accepted by Goodwill

Goodwill stores frequently surpass expectations by accepting generous community donations. Moreover, donating to Goodwill might make you eligible for a tax deduction.

Goodwill of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont accepts donations of clean, gently used clothing and household items. The organization sells these items to fund its programs and services. As per IRS guidelines, donors need to estimate the "fair market" value of their donations, which can be done using purchase receipts or by estimating based on similar items sold online.

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Information on Items Not Accepted by Goodwill

Goodwill employees are prohibited from accepting certain items because of health, safety, environmental, and federal regulations.

Items may be declined if they are dirty or in poor condition. Staff can help donors unload their vehicles but may refuse assistance if it could result in property damage or personal injury.

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Their website offers a comprehensive and frequently updated list of "Items We Cannot Accept."

Here is a list of items that Massachusetts Goodwill Stores are unable to accept as donations:

13 Items you Cannot Donate to the Goodwill I know you may be wanting to rid of some of the items listed below, but don't. Know before you go! Gallery Credit: Aly