I've been interested in paranormal for a long time. Especially when it comes to the Ghost Hunters series. The show's star and co-founder of The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS), Jason Hawes, has stepped in to purchase The Conjuring House in Rhode Island.

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What Is the Conjuring House?

According to Boston Ghosts, The Conjuring House is an 18th-century farmhouse in Burrillville, Rhode Island, famous for paranormal sightings reported by the Perron family in the 1970s. These experiences, examined by Ed and Lorraine Warren, served as the basis for the 2013 horror movie The Conjuring. The house is considered a notable site for paranormal activity.

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Ownership/Legal/Auction Issues

Jacqueline Nunez purchased the property in 2022 for $1.5 million. Currently, there are legal ongoing issues related to a potential sale to paranormal investigator Jason Hawes. A foreclosure auction set for October 2025 was called off after a new buyer obtained the mortgage note. The house has operated as a paranormal tourism site, offering overnight investigations and day tours, but by late 2024, the business reportedly faced closure due to licensing issues, according to Reddit users and YouTube creators.

Jason Hawes on Buying The Conjuring House and Why Help Is Needed

Jason Hawes recently posted on Facebook that the judge officially approved the motion to be recognized as an interested party in the Needham Bank vs Summit & Stone LLC case. That might not seem like a big deal to some, but it changes everything.

Although he has never intended to buy the Conjuring House, he has stated this clearly many times over the years. However, according to Hawes in his GoFundMe, he has been approached by former owners, employees, and residents, all pleading with him to step in and help protect the property from exploitation and from being priced out of most people's reach.

He then stated that The Conjuring House is going up for auction on October 31st, and if we don’t step in, there’s a very real chance it will be bought by someone whose only goal is to turn it into a money-making machine.

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How Funds Will Be Used If Jason Hawes Wins the Auction

All funds raised through this campaign will be used to purchase the Conjuring House at auction. Hawes also mentioned that if we succeed in acquiring the property, it will be placed in an LLC and managed by individuals knowledgeable about its history and committed to its preservation.

He also wants to be absolutely clear that he is not seeking to profit from this GoFundMe. "My role here is clear. I have been asked to help save this property by Andrea Perron, and many others around the globe."

If we succeed and raise more than what is needed to purchase the property, any surplus will be used for restoration, repairs, maintenance, and updates that keep the history and significance of the house alive. No raffles, No sweepstakes, No giveaways, or returns on investment are offered in exchange for any donations made to this GoFundMe. - Jason Hawes

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How Funds Will Be Used If Jason Hawes Doesn't Win the Auction

Jason Hawes stated on his GoFundMe that "Refunds will be granted unless a donor chooses to have their contribution directed toward other historic preservation efforts."

As I write this, over $300k has been raised toward a $500k goal. And Jason, if you're reading this now, I support you for what you're doing, and I hope we can unite a large community to help preserve this piece of history for future generations.

Donations can be made here.

A Look Inside Harrisville, Rhode Island's Haunted 'Conjuring House' The Conjuring House, located in Harrisville, Rhode Island, is one of America's most notoriously haunted homes and was the inspiration for the smash hit 2013 film The Conjuring. Take a peek inside. Gallery Credit: Tim Weisberg/Townsquare Media