Owner Of Berkshire County Construction Company Pleads Guilty To Multi-Year Income Tax Fraud Scheme

A construction company owner in Berkshire County has admitted guilt in connection with a long-term income tax scam.

According to WWLP, charging documents indicate that 76-year-old Dennis Condron, a Cheshire resident and owner of D Condron Construction in Lanesborough, secretly cashed more than half a million dollars in customer checks. Over three years, he allegedly diverted these funds to his personal accounts by depositing customer payments directly into his business account.

Dennis Condron concealed over $500,000 in customer checks

Condron reportedly did not inform his preparer that he was cashing and diverting checks, resulting in his tax returns underreporting D Condron Construction's gross receipts by hundreds of thousands of dollars. Instead of paying the required federal and state income taxes, he retained the funds.

On February 10, 2026, Condron pleaded guilty to four counts of tax fraud, and the court scheduled his sentencing for May 19.



What Condron Was Expected To Do

Based on mass.gov, self-employed individuals must use the federal Schedule C to calculate their business net profit or loss and also submit a Massachusetts Schedule C. If you run multiple businesses, you should file a separate Schedule C for each. Forms and calculations are available on Mass.gov.

