Cumberland Farms Employees Share What Customers Should Stop Doing Right Now

How frequently do you visit Cumberland Farms?

Alternatively, I could ask, "How often do you go to Cumberland Farms each day?"

Many people start their day with coffee and a donut, have pizza or a sandwich in the afternoon, and make a quick stop on the way home from work for a snack or to refuel their car.

Although Cumberland Farms is often overlooked, we should consistently recognize the many people who keep our favorite convenience store chain running 24/7. Honestly, the same goes for every convenience store in Massachusetts.

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Common customer actions at various locations that employees find undesirable

1. Parking at gas pumps without refueling

I’m sure people wouldn’t appreciate you ordering a pizza inside while they’re waiting to refuel, especially if your vehicle is blocking the pump. It’s even ruder if you’re driving a gasoline car and blocking the diesel pump while someone with a diesel vehicle is trying to refuel!

2. Taking a pastry from the donut case with bare hands and then putting it back

Since the pandemic, keeping clean has become more important than ever. It's especially important to be mindful of what your hands have touched throughout the day.

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3. Please avoid using your cellphone while checking out at the front counter

I've done this myself, and I apologize to any convenience store clerks reading this. Their job is to handle transactions and help customers efficiently, so they probably don't want to listen to your phone calls. The customers waiting behind you probably don't want to hear them, either.

4. Be polite and refrain from buying too many lottery tickets if there is a line behind you

I run into this situation often, and it's really frustrating—especially when you're in a rush and just want to buy coffee. Please consider buying lottery tickets outside peak hours.

5. A list compiled from local listeners

I live right behind a Cumberland Farms in Leominster Massachusetts; our Cumberland farms is on the connector to get on to a couple different highways. Number one biggest pet peeve do not block the door with your line at the register form a line that is not in front of the entryway. Number one fire hazard, fire Marshall will close you down if you continue to do this. Number two like I can't get in the store if there's seven people blocking the door. It's common sense to leave a walkway for customers lol! Number two biggest pet peeve at Cumberland farms. When you're making a coffee and you spill a little, please clean up after yourself we're all adults! - Dawn Marie Eringi People shouldn't be having conversations blocking the coffee centers, or the isles. It has become a common thing for people to be extremely inconsiderate, they don't just block at gas stations/convenient stores, it's everywhere you go. - Richard Hiden Felter

Read More: National Guard Called In As NY Wildfire Spreads To Western MA

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11 Essential Gas Station Food Groups Gallery Credit: Bobby G.