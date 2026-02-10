How often do you visit Cumberland Farms each week?

Alternatively, I could ask some people: how many times do you go to Cumberland Farms daily?

For many people, the day often includes a morning stop for coffee and a donut, an afternoon visit for a slice of pizza or a sandwich, and maybe a quick stop on the way home from work for a snack or to refuel the car.

While many of us take Cumberland Farms for granted, we should always appreciate the thousands of people who keep our favorite convenience store chain open 24/7.

Google Streetview Google Streetview loading...

List of common customer actions at different locations that employees find unappealing

1. Parking at gas pumps without refueling

I’m sure people wouldn’t appreciate you ordering a pizza inside while they’re waiting to refuel if your vehicle is blocking the pump. It’s especially rude if you’re driving a gasoline car and blocking the diesel pump while a diesel vehicle owner is trying to fuel up!

2. Taking a pastry from the donut case with bare hands and then putting it back

Since the pandemic, maintaining cleanliness has become more crucial than ever. It's especially important to be aware of where your hands have been throughout the day.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Please avoid using your cellphone while checking out at the front counter

I admit I've done this myself, and I apologize to any convenience store clerks who might be reading this. Their job is to process transactions and help customers quickly, so they probably don't want to hear your phone conversations. Plus, the customers behind you likely don't want to hear them either.

4. Be polite and refrain from buying too many lottery tickets if there is a line behind you

I see this all the time, and I can't tell you how frustrating it can be! Especially when you're on a tight schedule and just trying to pay for your coffee. Please save lottery ticket purchases for non-peak hours.

Here is a list gathered from local listeners:

I live right behind a Cumberland Farms in Leominster Massachusetts; our Cumberland farms is on the connector to get on to a couple different highways. Number one biggest pet peeve do not block the door with your line at the register form a line that is not in front of the entryway. Number one fire hazard, fire Marshall will close you down if you continue to do this. Number two like I can't get in the store if there's seven people blocking the door. It's common sense to leave a walkway for customers lol! Number two biggest pet peeve at Cumberland farms. When you're making a coffee and you spill a little, please clean up after yourself we're all adults! - Dawn Marie Eringi People shouldn't be having conversations blocking the coffee centers, or the isles. It has become a common thing for people to be extremely inconsiderate, they don't just block at gas stations/convenient stores, it's everywhere you go. - Richard Hiden Felter

Read More: Laws In MA On Cutting Through A Parking Lot To Avoid Red Lights

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Great ideas! Would you like to add your suggestion to the list? Contact us via our app.

Get our free mobile app

11 Essential Gas Station Food Groups Gallery Credit: Bobby G.