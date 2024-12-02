Could Massachusetts Be In For A Storm Of The Century?
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. And with temperatures dropping like crazy, snowy weather is not too far off.
Honestly, summer is my most favorite season because I enjoy being outdoors comfortably without freezing my rear-end off.
Keep Scrolling For The Latest Forecast For Snow In Massachusetts
So, What Do We Expect This Year For Winter In Massachusetts?
According to the farmer's almanac, Massachusetts winter is always cold and snowy. But they're predicting a gentler-than-normal season that’s not so rough and tough.
It also stated said we’ll get a break from Old Man Winter with a gentler and slightly warmer season and snow most likely in early December, mid-February, and early March.
Here's a photo I snapped 6 years ago of the first snowfall on Mount Greylock:
Of course, forecasts predicted this early are not 100% accurate but we do get ideas on what to expect this winter. After all, it's never too early to prepare. That reminds me, I got to pull out the snow shovels from the basement real soon.
I remember one Christmas when it was 70 degrees out and everyone was driving around with their windows open. So, we shall see what mother nature has in store for us this winter here in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. We have to expect the unexpected each year as 2021 was the last time we had a real white Christmas.
Latest Weather Update For Massachusetts:
According to NBC10Boston, Thursday we’ll wake up to showers and some snow across Massachusetts, and then turn to sun and gusty winds. The final act will be an arctic frontal passage with a possible snow squalls. While many do not see snow with the first round, we could see snow all the way to the coast with the squalls.
Gusty winds will also usher in the coldest air of the season by Thursday night all the way into the weekend. It’s an unexpectedly early blast of winter in December, after the third warmest December on record last year.
How much snow do you think we'll get this year? Let us know on our station app.
This Cozy Massachusetts Cabin is Perfect for Your Winter Glamping Getaway
Gallery Credit: Megan
20 Ways To Tell If This Winter Will Be a Harsh One
Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns
Albany's Top 10 Snowiest Winters Of All Time [RANKED]
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff