Could Massachusetts’s Snowfall Be Sooner Than You Think?

Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. I know we're still in the month of September but I'm already hearing people how they can't wait for Fall and some say they can't wait for Winter. Honestly, summer is my most favorite season because I enjoy being outdoors comfortably without freezing my rear-end off.

So, what do we expect this year for winter in Massachusetts?

According to the farmer's almanac, Massachusetts winter is always cold and snowy. But they're predicting a gentler-than-normal season that’s not so rough and tough.

Winter temperatures will be above average overall. January is expected to be 4°F above average in the far north of this region. The coldest periods will be mid-December and late February. There will be plenty of snow—however, precipitation and snowfall will be slightly below normal (1 to 1.5% below average). The snowiest periods will be in early December, mid-February, and early March.

Here's a photo I snapped 5 years ago of the first snowfall on Mount Greylock:

Of course, forecasts predicted this early are not 100% accurate but we do get ideas on what to expect this winter. After all, it's never too early to prepare. That reminds me, I got to pull out the snow shovels from the basement in a couple months

I remember one Christmas when it was 70 degrees out and everyone was driving around with their windows open. So, we shall see what mother nature has in store for us this winter here in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. We have to expect the unexpected each year.

