Could New York Be Completely Submerged In Water By The Year 2100?
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released new information last year about rising sea levels over the next few decades as climate change continues.
This new tool predicts how rising sea levels may impact the coastline. It suggests that, much like many areas along the eastern seaboard, communities near the tributaries of the Atlantic Ocean and the surrounding land in New York could be submerged underwater in the coming decades.
Let's hope non of us are alive if this happens.
The Sea Level Rise Viewer tool from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) presents various scenarios for ocean rise over the coming decades, from the best-case to the worst-case scenarios. This tool provides projections extending to the year 2100.
The best-case scenario for sea level rise in Montauk, New York, by 2100 predicts an increase of 2.49 feet, while the worst-case scenario indicates a rise of 6.66 feet.
"“Increased carbon emissions are increasing atmospheric and ocean heating that is melting land-based ice sheets and glaciers and causing thermal expansion of the ocean resulting in coastal sea level rise along most U.S. coastlines,” - NOAA oceanographer William Sweet
You are encouraged to try this tool for yourself. Begin by entering your address or town. Once the map is zoomed in on your location, you can explore more detailed sea level rise data and see real examples of local infrastructure, such as notable roads and signs.
You can adjust a slider that shows the water level at various intervals, with the highest increase being 10 feet. This feature is available in every tab except for the High Tide Flooding tab. The projected rise in water levels over the coming decades, ending in the year 2100, can be estimated using local scenarios. There are four scenarios to choose from: Intermediate High, Intermediate Low, Intermediate, and High. Each scenario yields different results based on the expected severity of conditions.
