Country Legend Alan Jackson Coming To Massachusetts This Summer

The last time I saw Alan Jackson in concert, it was at the Pepsi Arena (now MVP Arena) in Albany, New York back in the early 2000s. Being that I was a little guy then, I do remember how specular the visuals were at this show!

According to Taste of Country, Alan Jackson is taking his final ride with the announcement of tour dates in 2024 and 2025. The Last Call: One More for the Road Tour as an extension of his tour from 2022.

2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game One Getty Images loading...

The tour is expected to kick off Friday, August 2nd at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

RELATED: MASSACHUSETTS RESIDENTS ARE UPSET WITH TD GARDEN'S NEWEST POLICY CHANGE

Here's a list of other dates for the Last Call: One For The Road Tour:

Aug. 24 - Grand Rapids, Michigan.- Van Andel Arena

Sept. 28 - Fayetteville, Arkansas.- Bud Walton Arena

Oct. 26 - Kansas City, Missouri.- T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Delta Center

Jan. 18 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Paycom Center

Feb. 15 - Fort Worth, Texas - Dickies Arena

March 7 - Orlando, Florida - Kia Center

April 26 - Tampa, Florida. - Amalie Arena

May 17 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Fiserv Forum

Will This Be Alan Jackson's Final Tour?

The country legend has been dealing with a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for about a decade.

The Mayo Clinic website says that while the disease is not fatal, it can cause issues for people who are particularly active. As this health issue progresses, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease can cause muscle spasms and loss of sensation. Making it hard to walk.

“Fans know when they come to my shows, they’re going to hear the songs that made me who I am – the ones they love, I’ve been touring for over 30 years – my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way... and I’m enjoying spending more time at home," he continues. "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call." - Alan Jackson

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

While this is considered his last show in the cities listed, I'm sure there will be no surprise that he will do a handful of dates each year for the next few years at least.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 AM on June 7. You can get more details about the Boston show from the TD Garden.

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Sleek, Modern New $3 Million Nashville Mansion Alan Jackson has dropped $3 million on a brand-new mansion in Nashville, and the contemporary house is a far cry from his very traditional previous homes. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate After selling their spectacular Southern manor home in 2010, Alan Jackson and his wife moved to to what might be an even more impressive mansion, if that's even possible. Their 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot estate in the same Nashville suburb of Franklin features bedrooms that are all well-appointed suites, while the formal dining and living areas are finished off with splendid arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork. The residence also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces. It sold for $19 million in March of 2021. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Massive Southern Manor Home Alan Jackson's former 18,622-square-foot plantation-style estate sits on 135 acres in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural suburb outside of Nashville. The staggering residence includes formal dining and living rooms, a home office with maple floors, a spacious family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch on the first floor. There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, along with an exercise room and nanny quarters. The third floor has a game room, home theater and a custom pub. The property sold for $28 million in 2010, making it one of the largest sales of a private residence in Nashville. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

26 Pictures of Alan Jackson Young Alan Jackson is an institution in country music, with over 75 million records sold worldwide. He has had 66 songs appear on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, and 35 number one songs in his career. He is also highly decorated, when it comes to awards and accolades. Jackson continues to perform and sell records to this day. Let's hop in the DeLorean and go back in time and see 26 pictures of Alan Jackson young. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

See Alan Jackson Pictures, Through the Years Alan Jackson has always been a handsome man and we have the pictures to prove it. See nearly 25 pictures of the singe from the start of his career to today.