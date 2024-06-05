Country Legend Alan Jackson Coming To Massachusetts This Summer
The last time I saw Alan Jackson in concert, it was at the Pepsi Arena (now MVP Arena) in Albany, New York back in the early 2000s. Being that I was a little guy then, I do remember how specular the visuals were at this show!
According to Taste of Country, Alan Jackson is taking his final ride with the announcement of tour dates in 2024 and 2025. The Last Call: One More for the Road Tour as an extension of his tour from 2022.
The tour is expected to kick off Friday, August 2nd at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
RELATED: MASSACHUSETTS RESIDENTS ARE UPSET WITH TD GARDEN'S NEWEST POLICY CHANGE
Here's a list of other dates for the Last Call: One For The Road Tour:
Aug. 24 - Grand Rapids, Michigan.- Van Andel Arena
Sept. 28 - Fayetteville, Arkansas.- Bud Walton Arena
Oct. 26 - Kansas City, Missouri.- T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Delta Center
Jan. 18 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Paycom Center
Feb. 15 - Fort Worth, Texas - Dickies Arena
March 7 - Orlando, Florida - Kia Center
April 26 - Tampa, Florida. - Amalie Arena
May 17 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Fiserv Forum
Will This Be Alan Jackson's Final Tour?
The country legend has been dealing with a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for about a decade.
The Mayo Clinic website says that while the disease is not fatal, it can cause issues for people who are particularly active. As this health issue progresses, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease can cause muscle spasms and loss of sensation. Making it hard to walk.
“Fans know when they come to my shows, they’re going to hear the songs that made me who I am – the ones they love, I’ve been touring for over 30 years – my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way... and I’m enjoying spending more time at home," he continues. "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call." - Alan Jackson
While this is considered his last show in the cities listed, I'm sure there will be no surprise that he will do a handful of dates each year for the next few years at least.
Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 AM on June 7. You can get more details about the Boston show from the TD Garden.
PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Sleek, Modern New $3 Million Nashville Mansion
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Massive Southern Manor Home
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
26 Pictures of Alan Jackson Young
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul