Country Superstar Morgan Wallen Set To Play 2 Shows In Massachusetts This Summer
The concert list for 2025 just keeps on growing. And nothing is more exciting then spending Summer with your favorite artist especially when it comes to country music.
READ MORE: JASON ALDEAN AND BROOKS & DUNN COMING TO FENWAY PARK
Earlier this month we learned that Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn are headlining Fenway Park this Summer but now we have another show that is guaranteed to sell out.
Morgan Wallen is set to make his highly anticipated debut this Summer at Gillette Stadium (Home of the New England Patriots) in Foxboro with a two night stop on August 22 and 23, 2025, as part of his ‘I’m The Problem’ stadium tour which officially kicks off June 20 in Houston, Texas.
This tour is all part of his new album which will be dropped sometime this year as well. This marks Morgan Wallen's fourth studio album of the same name, including the title track, that is set to drop on streaming platforms on January 31.
Country superstar Miranda Lambert (who is known for her chart-topping hits and powerhouse performances) along with rising star Corey Kent will be part of Morgan Wallen's openers. Registration for the Artist Presale is on until January 28, with presale tickets available on January 30. The general tickets go on sale January 31 at 10 a.m.
A portion of all ticket sales will go towards the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports youth programs in sports and music. During his last tour, the foundation donated $500,000 worth of musical instruments to schools in 14 cities across the U.S.
