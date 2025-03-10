Just three weeks ago, credit card skimming devices were found at four Trucchi's Supermarkets locations in southeastern Massachusetts. These skimmers were found starting at stores that included Abington, West Bridgewater, New Bedford, and the County Street location in Taunton.

Now another New England state is suffering from credit card skimming that has affected more than 1,800 customers. Keep reading to find out where.

Refresher On What Are Credit Card Skimmers

According to CBS News Boston, Skimmers can read the magnetic strip on a credit card in order to collect data so they can steal your account information from you without evening knowing. Scary right? Luckily the issue for these stores has since been corrected, and all credit machines are back to normal.

"In all instances the skimmers were immediately removed and local police were notified, all devices are now secured." - Trucchi's said in a statement

$500,000 Stolen During EBT Scam In Rhode Island

Just recently over the border of Massachusetts in Rhode Island, nearly half a million dollars has been stolen from EBT cards in the past week which has now left more than 1,800 families without the food benefits they rely on each month.

According to 10WJAR, the Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) believes the majority of the theft has happened at one location, however they have not made it clear on which particular one. State officials are blaming the treaded skimming devices for the fraud found on the credit card readers.

The Outcome Of The Situation

Sadly as hundreds of families that are reporting losses, there is no guarantee they will ever get their benefits back. The federal government had previously reimbursed victims of EBT fraud, but unfortunately that program ended back in January.

Protect Yourself From Credit Card Skimmers

Be aware of your surroundings when using your card.

Cover the keypad when entering your PIN.

Inspect ATMs and card readers for anything unusual before inserting your card.

