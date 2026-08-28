Simple Courtesy Keeps Convenience Stores Running Smoothly For Everyone In Massachusetts

How many times a week do you visit Cumberland Farms?

Alternatively, I could ask, "How many times do you go to Cumberland Farms each day?"

Many people usually begin their day with a coffee and donut, have pizza or a sandwich in the afternoon, and might stop briefly on their way home from work for a snack or to refuel the car.

Although Cumberland Farms is often overlooked, it's important to consistently acknowledge the many individuals who keep our favorite convenience store chain operating 24/7. And this honestly goes for any convenience store in Massachusetts.

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List of common customer actions at different locations that employees consider undesirable

1. Parking at gas pumps without refueling

I’m sure people wouldn’t appreciate you ordering a pizza inside while they wait to refuel if your vehicle is blocking the pump. It’s especially rude if you’re driving a gasoline car and blocking the diesel pump while a diesel vehicle owner is trying to refuel!

2. Taking a pastry from the donut case with bare hands and then putting it back

Since the pandemic, keeping things clean has become more important than ever. It's especially essential to be aware of where your hands have been during the day.

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3. Please avoid using your cellphone while checking out at the front counter

I've done this myself before, and I apologize to any convenience store clerks reading this. Their role is to handle transactions and assist customers efficiently, so they probably don't want to listen to your phone calls. Additionally, the customers behind you probably don't want to hear them either.

4. Be polite and refrain from buying too many lottery tickets if there is a line behind you

I often encounter this situation, and it's really frustrating! Particularly when you're in a rush and just want to buy coffee. Please consider buying lottery tickets outside of peak hours.

5. A list compiled from local listeners

I live right behind a Cumberland Farms in Leominster Massachusetts; our Cumberland farms is on the connector to get on to a couple different highways. Number one biggest pet peeve do not block the door with your line at the register form a line that is not in front of the entryway. Number one fire hazard, fire Marshall will close you down if you continue to do this. Number two like I can't get in the store if there's seven people blocking the door. It's common sense to leave a walkway for customers lol! Number two biggest pet peeve at Cumberland farms. When you're making a coffee and you spill a little, please clean up after yourself we're all adults! - Dawn Marie Eringi People shouldn't be having conversations blocking the coffee centers, or the isles. It has become a common thing for people to be extremely inconsiderate, they don't just block at gas stations/convenient stores, it's everywhere you go. - Richard Hiden Felter

Read More: Thief Arrested In North Adams MA For Stealing From Cheeky LLC

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11 Essential Gas Station Food Groups Gallery Credit: Bobby G.