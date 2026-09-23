If you've driven down Curran Highway in North Adams recently, you may have noticed new 'wrong way' signs that weren't there before. You might think, "What good is a sign going to do?" Trust me, I felt the same way at first until I figured out what they're actually there for.

Recently, there's been an uptick in vehicle fatalities not only on Curran Highway but also across the state of Massachusetts on major highways, including the death of Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor, who was killed back in May while trying to stop one of those drivers in Lynnfield. Now MassDOT is taking the next step to help reduce fatalities caused by wrong-way drivers.

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What Devices Are Mounted on the New 'Wrong Way' Sign?

The first thing that usually comes to mind is that it's a flock camera trying to read your license plate. This is false because, according to Western Mass News, each wrong-way sign is surrounded by flashing LEDs, while an overhead camera monitors traffic in real time to capture any vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

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What Happens After The Camera Detects A 'Wrong-Way' Driver?

When the camera identifies a driver traveling in the wrong direction, it works with the sensors to activate flashing LED warning lights and sound an alarm. At the same time, the system alerts both the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and the state police, allowing officials to respond quickly and helping avert a potentially serious accident or loss of life.

Although the initiative remains in its early stages, officials say the final multiyear effort will focus on more than 500 locations identified as high-risk areas for wrong-way drivers.