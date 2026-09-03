If you drive down Route 8 on Howland Ave in Adams, you may have noticed what looks like an abandoned paper mill. When you look at it, there's no doubt it is an eyesore, with graffiti and shattered windows from years of vandalism.

Unfortunately, the buildings will remain standing longer, as plans have fallen through after a grant was rejected. If plans had worked out, this would have been one step closer to redeveloping the 11.8-acre property and potentially expanding the town's tax base. So what's the deal? Let's find out.

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Why Curtis Paper Mill In Adams Will Remain Standing A Little Longer

In January, Adams submitted an application for a $4 million Brownfields Cleanup Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as reported by The Berkshire Eagle. However, by June, the town was informed that it did not receive the grant. Jerry Minor-Gordon-English, who is the acting director of the Office of Brownfields and Land Acquisition, explained that the EPA had received 558 applications and approved 193 grants.

Minor-Gordon-English stated that the applications were reviewed by panels composed of EPA personnel and other federal representatives, and that the Curtis Paper Mill proposal did not achieve a sufficient score to be approved for funding.

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So, What's Next?

The town has the option to reapply in 2027 and was promised a debriefing within 15 days of receiving the notice. However, according to Adams town administrator Nicholas Caccamo, no one from the town took up the offer for a debriefing regarding the grant process.

Donna Cesan, serving as the temporary community development director, stated that Adams town officials intend to reapply for the grant. The main challenge is that the new grant amount has been reduced from the previous $4 million to only $500,000. She also mentioned that the town will consider alternative funding sources, including options from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

If this property is ever redeveloped, what would you like to see? Let us know on our station app.

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