This Young Man Out Of North Adams, Massachusetts Has Been Missing For Over A Month, Have You Seen Him?

23-year-old Cyris Sumner from North Adams, Massachusetts, has been missing for over a month. He is described as a 5'8", 140-pound white male, with his last sighting on July 27th.

According to NEWS10ABC, leading up to his disappearance, his family reported that he sold all of his belongings and then mysteriously vanished. Recently, his wallet, along with his social security and debit cards, was turned in to the fifth precinct in New York City. Now, his family is working tirelessly to find answers regarding his whereabouts.

Get our free mobile app

Sumner’s grandmother, Charlene Lawson, described, “He was always quiet, always very lovable, and kind. He was very interested in anything to do with the ocean, including its contents and the animals that lived there. He is so smart and just a lovable kid. His friend Logan raves about him.”

Logan and his father made a trip to New York City, determined to aid in the search for Cyris. They walked an impressive sixteen miles through the neighborhoods surrounding the location where Cyris's wallet was discovered. During their visit, they took the initiative to create and distribute posters featuring Cyris's picture and information, hoping to raise awareness and garner support from the community.

Despite their dedicated efforts, the search was complicated by a lack of information. As a result, Cyris's family and friends found themselves working tirelessly, piecing together the fragments of knowledge they had, as they sought to uncover more details about Cyris's situation.

A few sightings have been reported since Cyris's disappearance, including one at Mohawk Trail; however, each report is from miles or even states away.

The North Adams Police Department has issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a missing person named Cyris, but there are currently no leads in the case. As the search continues, Cyris's family and local law enforcement are urging anyone with information to contact the North Adams Police Department.