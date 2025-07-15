Massachusetts Is Home To One Of The Most Dangerous Highways In The World

Every state has what it considers the most dangerous highway, but which state has the most dangerous road in America?

Hazards such as potholes and unclear signs can result in accidents, while outdated infrastructure may feature faded road markings or missing guardrails. Moreover, heavy traffic heightens the risk of collisions. I have traveled this road multiple times, heading north to Hampton Beach and south to Cape Cod, and I have noticed many dangerous conditions along this stretch.

Kudos to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for its efforts to enhance highway safety. However, it is still considered the most dangerous, indicating that safety concerns must continue to be addressed.

Which highway is the most dangerous?

Believe it or not, certain sections of I-495 have been proposed or designated as the "Susannah North Martin Highway" in honor of a victim of the Salem Witch Trials. Does this mean the highway is cursed? The route stretches for 121 miles in a semicircle around Boston, serving as an alternative to Interstate 95.

One reason this highway can be dangerous is that heavy traffic makes safe lane changes nearly impossible. With an average of 9.5 fatalities per year, if you plan to use this highway this year—whether you're heading to Hampton Beach or Cape Cod—be sure to exercise caution at all times.

Accidents on I-495 occur frequently. Sadly, some individuals suffer serious injuries or lose their lives through no fault of their own. This can profoundly change how these individuals live, as well as the lives they had before the accident.

Other most dangerous highways?

