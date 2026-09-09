Feet On Dashboard During Car Rides Puts Passengers At Serious Injury Risk In Massachusetts

Feet On Dashboard During Car Rides Puts Passengers At Serious Injury Risk In Massachusetts

Photo by Ashley Byrd on Unsplash

Whenever I go on a road trip with someone, I usually drive most of the time, so this doesn't really concern me. However, it appears to be a common thing among women.

Some women I know personally sometimes put their feet on the dash during long trips. I understand; it's a long drive, and having bent knees for so long isn't comfortable. It’s not a big deal, right? However, if you're ever in an accident, this could cause serious injuries.

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Getty Images

Is it illegal to have your feet on the dashboard while driving in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, having your feet on the dash isn't necessarily illegal, but an officer can stop you if your passenger blocks your view in the passenger-side mirror. This is very dangerous, even in a minor collision.

What could happen as a result?

One primary reason is that most modern vehicles have airbag systems, which can cause broken bones, including limbs. However, injuries can be just as severe in older vehicles without airbags. Therefore, let's stay safe by keeping our feet on the floor, buckling up, and ensuring a safe journey to our next destination.

Do you or your passengers have a habit of putting your feet on the dash? Share with us on our station app. Rest assured, we won't disclose your name.

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Filed Under: Massachusetts
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