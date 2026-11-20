By now, we know drugs and guns have been an issue in North Adams for many years. While we know it probably never ends, we can at least give props to our local law enforcement officials for finding these criminals.

James Davis, 41, of Chicopee, recently pleaded not guilty to numerous charges, including drug trafficking and a firearm violation, stemming from an August raid in North Adams. According to North Adams Police, he is one of five men arrested in connection with a raid on an apartment at Mohawk Forest Boulevard, which was being investigated for suspected drug distribution.

Lindley Wright and Scott Delmolino, both of North Adams, and Jaylen Graham and James Bennett, both of Springfield, were among others arrested.

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How The Events Unfolded

Using information from reliable sources, controlled purchases of cocaine and heroin, surveillance, and complaints from residents, officers secured a warrant to search the apartment in August. The North Adams Police Department, Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, and Berkshire Special Response Team carried out the search, finding more than an ounce of heroin prepared for sale, over two ounces of cocaine, three guns, ammunition, cash, and digital scales typically used to package drugs.

Before police searched the second floor, Graham, Bennett, and Davis flushed a large quantity of cocaine down the toilet. White powder was scattered on the bathroom floor and around the toilet rim.

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Davis's Not Guilty Plea

Davis was first charged in Northern Berkshire District Court, then indicted by a grand jury last month. On Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty in Berkshire Superior Court to 25 charges related to drugs and firearms. One count alleges a firearm violation involving three previous violent or drug-related offenses and carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in state prison under the state's armed career criminal enhancement.

Graham and Bennett faced the same firearms and drug charges as Davis in Northern Berkshire District Court. Wright and Delmolino were charged with drug trafficking.

Davis is currently being held without bail in a separate case. He is set to return to court in the drug trafficking case on Dec. 10.