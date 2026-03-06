Authorities Warn Drivers In Massachusetts Are At Risk For Driving ‘Drowsy’ This Weekend

AAA advises drivers to prioritize rest as daylight saving time begins in Massachusetts this weekend, highlighting that the time change can disrupt sleep routines and increase the risk of drowsy driving.

We all know that losing an hour of sleep is never fun, but here is how we can prevent the risk of driving drowsy. The bright side, no pun intended, is that we'll have more sunlight in the evening.

Drowsy Driving Statistics

The Governors Highway Safety Association reports that over 6,300 individuals lost their lives in suspected drowsy driving accidents in 2023. This number is about 10 times higher than what federal crash data show, mainly because fatigue often leaves no physical signs for investigators to examine after an accident.

Between 2021 and 2025, more than 8,400 accidents in Massachusetts were linked to drowsy driving. The Massachusetts IMPACT Crash Data Portal reports that these crashes caused nearly 3,330 injuries and 29 deaths. However, official data probably underestimates the true scope of the problem, as fatigue is hard for law enforcement to confirm during an investigation.

“Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as impaired driving, depending on your level of fatigue. To ensure a safe commute as we adjust to the time change, it’s crucial to be well-rested and extra vigilant behind the wheel.” - Mark Scheldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast

Driver Awareness and Behavior

A recent AAA survey revealed a notable disconnect between drivers' perceptions and their actions. Although 93% of those surveyed considered driving while very drowsy extremely or very dangerous, nearly one-fifth admitted to doing so in the past month.

How Drivers Can Avoid Driving Drowsy

Motorists are advised to ensure they get at least seven hours of sleep before driving and to travel during their usual waking hours. If a driver starts to feel sleepy, they should find a safe place to stop and rest.

It's also helpful to travel with an alert passenger, as accidents caused by fatigue often involve single drivers and tend to happen between midnight and 6 a.m. or late in the afternoon. Additionally, drivers should avoid using cannabis or taking drowsiness-inducing medications before getting behind the wheel.

Remembering basic safety measures like always wearing a seat belt is crucial. A seat belt that is worn correctly significantly increases the chances of surviving a car crash. Drivers should make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up before beginning their trip.

