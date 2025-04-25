Deadliest Creature On Earth Now Active In Massachusetts

Living in Massachusetts has its advantages.

It also has its negative side, and we must bite the bullet and deal with it.

Get our free mobile app

Personally, the only issue I have living in Massachusetts is the constant climate change between seasons. When the weather gets warmer, it attracts unwelcome critters to deal with.

There's nothing that can be done about it. I've been told many times about a DEADLY creature that hangs out in the southeastern part of Massachusetts in Cape Cod. The good news is that the deadly creature only lives in the ocean, so if you're on land, you are completely safe.

At one point, it was rare for Great White Sharks to populate the waters of Cape Cod as much as they do now. The Warham Land Trust says if you plan on swimming in the waters of The Cape, you are entering a wild habitat similar to if you were to enter the woods where bears and rattlesnakes reside. Speaking of Bears:

WARNING: Bear Sightings Are On The Rise Across Massachusetts

While sharks don't hunt humans despite their sharp JAWS, they mentioned that unprovoked shark bites occur at an extremely low instance rate. But, it's always a good idea to take these precautions when swimming in Cape Cod waters:

Be aware that sharks hunt for seals in shallow water.

Stay close to shore where rescuers can reach you.

Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups – don’t isolate yourself.

Avoid areas where seals are present.

Avoid areas where schools of fish are visible.

Avoid murky or low-visibility water.

Limit splashing.

Great White Sharks are often seen from June to October. I've seen Whales and Dolphins in the ocean, but I've only seen small sharks at the aquarium. I don't know how I would feel about seeing a giant Great White in person.

Life Saving Tips To Fend Off Sharks This Summer in New England Waters We do not encounter many sharks in the Northeast waters, but it does happen.

This is One of the Oddest-Looking Creatures in Connecticut Connecticut may not be famous for its rare or unusual wildlife. In fact, many of the animals we share the Nutmeg State with can be found across other parts of the country and the world. While we may not be the top destination for wildlife enthusiasts, we still have some pretty fascinating s---. One particularly oddball resident of Connecticut is the Star-Nosed Mole. Dig these knuckleheads.

Gallery Credit: Lou Milano