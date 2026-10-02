Deer are a familiar sight throughout Massachusetts, especially along winding rural roads, in every season. Recently, as I headed to my car for work, I noticed a pair watching me from a distance.

Trust me, I've experienced it on the road, and thankfully—knock on wood—I’ve managed to avoid hitting Bambi every time.

Ryan Pause, Townsquare Media Ryan Pause, Townsquare Media

Which wildlife should we look out for?

Mass.gov notes that moose and white-tailed deer breeding season begins in the fall. MassWildlife advises drivers to watch for increased deer and moose activity, especially in the early morning and evening.

Moose are found mainly in central and western Massachusetts. Unlike deer, they’re harder to spot on the road because their dark color and height make them less visible in low light. Their eyes also don’t reflect headlights like deer's eyes do, since they sit above headlight level.

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What steps should you take if you hit a deer in Massachusetts, and is it legal to keep it?

Report any vehicle collision involving a deer or moose to the Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075.

If you are a Massachusetts resident involved in a collision with a deer, you or your passengers may salvage the deer. To do this, you must take the deer to a MassWildlife office for official tagging. No regulations prevent you from taking the deer meat home. However, selling any deer meat without proper inspection is illegal.

3 Important Reminders For Deer Hunters Gallery Credit: Clay Moden