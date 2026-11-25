Deer are a common sight across Massachusetts, especially along winding country roads, whatever the season. Recently, as I walked to my car for work, I spotted a pair watching me from afar.

Trust me, I've experienced it on the road, and thankfully—knock on wood—I’ve always managed to avoid hitting Bambi.

Ryan Pause, Townsquare Media Ryan Pause, Townsquare Media

What wildlife should we watch for?

Mass.gov notes that moose and white-tailed deer breeding season starts in the fall. MassWildlife urges drivers to watch for increased deer and moose activity, particularly in the early morning and evening.

Moose are found mostly in central and western Massachusetts. They’re harder to spot on the road than deer: their dark color and height make them less visible in low light, and their eyes don’t reflect headlights the way deer's eyes do because they sit above headlight level.

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What should you do if you hit a deer in Massachusetts, and can you legally keep it?

Report any collision between a vehicle and a deer or moose to the Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075.

If you are a Massachusetts resident involved in a collision with a deer, you or your passengers may salvage the deer. To do this, you must take the deer to a MassWildlife office for official tagging. No regulations prevent you from taking the deer meat home. However, selling any deer meat without proper inspection is illegal.

3 Important Reminders For Deer Hunters Gallery Credit: Clay Moden