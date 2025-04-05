Delayed Opening For Six Flags New England In Massachusetts

You know summer is right around the corner when Six Flags announces their opening day and events for the 2025 season. Looking for something fun and exciting to do this weekend? This might be on your list!

According to WWLP22News, Six Flags was set to reopen for the season on Saturday, April 5th. However due to inclement weather, the opening date has been pushed by one day for Sunday, April 6th according to their website. The park also announced a huge lineup of special events, such as fireworks displays, food festivals, and Halloween fun that is all included if you have the Six Flags Gold Season Pass.

View of roller coaster ride at sunset. Getty Images loading...

Six Flags England 2025 Season Events Schedule:

April 18 ─ 27, Spring Break Days allow families to create memories with a visit to Six Flags New England.

July 4 ─ 6, Star Spangled Nights is the region’s premier 4th of July celebration. Experience a fireworks display synchronized to patriotic music.

July 26 ─ Aug. 10, Food & Brew Festival is a limited-time, weekend event where guests can indulge in mouthwatering dishes and local craft brews.

Sept. 6 ─ Oct. 26, Oktoberfest is a beloved annual celebration that brings the spirit of Germany’s world-famous festival to life. Guests can sample authentic German cuisine paired with a diverse selection of craft beers. Lively music and captivating performances will also take place.

Sept. 20 ─ Nov. 2, Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® transforms Six Flags New England into a haunting landscape packed with hair-raising attractions, spine-tingling scare zones, terrifying mazes and ghoulish characters. Available weekends and select nights.

Sept. 20 ─ Oct. 26, Kids Boo Fest is spooktacular fun for all ages. Families can enjoy unboolievable entertainment, exciting activities, trick-or-treat trails, and Halloween-themed experiences on select days.

Six Flags.com Screenshot Six Flags.com Screenshot loading...

Now for the exciting changes at Six Flags. The park will also be debuting their newest coaster, known as the Quantum Accelerator later on this summer. This will be the first dual-launch straddle coaster in New England.

“At Six Flags New England, we’re all about creating unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. This year, we’re bringing quality events, new food offerings and even more excitement by opening New England’s first dual-launch straddle coaster, Quantum Accelerator, in summer 2025. It perfectly complements our extensive lineup of world-class rides and attractions, making Six Flags New England the ultimate destination for family fun and excitement.” - Peter Carmichael, Park President

