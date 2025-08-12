New Study Finds That Massachusetts Could Experience A Lower Volume Of Drivers On The Road In The Next Few Years
I remember saying, "I can't wait to get my license so I can drive my grandmother in a convertible." Although I had the chance to drive her around before she passed away, it wasn't in a convertible. However, that's okay; we still created wonderful memories together.
It seems that the excitement of driving, especially among teenagers, is not as strong as it once was. I am proud of my teenage niece for finally obtaining her learner's permit after some time. However, many other teenagers are choosing to postpone getting their driver's licenses more than ever before. Here are some reasons for this trend.
WCVB5 Boston reported that a 2020 study led by Dr. Federico Vaca, a professor and executive vice chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of California, Irvine, Medical School, found that nearly 40% of teens are delaying getting their driver’s license by one to two years, while 30% are postponing it for more than two years.
A 2017 study revealed a notable trend over the past 20 years. Between 2006 and 2015, the percentage of high school seniors who held a driver's license decreased from 81% to 72%. Many experts express concern that delaying driver's license attainment may negatively impact a teenager's overall safety and hinder their development of independence.
Why Are Teens Delaying Getting Their Driver's Licenses More Than Ever?
Today's teenagers often juggle college aspirations and spend a lot of time on social media. Additionally, various apps have made multiple transportation options accessible to them.
Should You Encourage Your Teenager to Obtain Their Driver's License?
Experts suggest that families evaluate their child's emotional maturity and development by asking the following questions: Is the child responsible enough to drive? Are they prepared to manage the responsibilities associated with driving? In the long run, public transportation may be a safer option for getting around, especially if you feel your teenager is not yet ready to drive.
