Can You Still Develop Disposable Camera Film In Berkshire County For The Holidays? This Might Surprise You

With cameras on our phones everywhere, there's always that one family member during the holidays who still lives in the past. This thought occurred to me today. But before we discuss whether you can still develop disposable camera film, let's first talk about how this idea came up.

I remember talking to my sister a while back, who lives out in the Boston area, about technology from the 90s and early 2000s. She mentioned to me that she still has undeveloped film stored away, and I was like, are you serious? You can still develop them, I said to her, but then it got me thinking, can you actually still develop film?

This all began after I told her I bought a VCR last year from eBay so I could transfer all our old home videos that had been stored away for a long time.

It's not the prettiest, since half the buttons are missing, but it plays very well, especially considering it's over 25 years old!

That being said, is it still possible to develop camera film in 2025?

The short answer is YES! According to CVS's website, you can still bring film, negatives, and disposable cameras to have them developed and printed on high-quality traditional 4x6 photo paper. All you need to do is drop off your order at your nearest CVS, and your pictures will be ready in 7-10 days.

Walmart store exterior Wolterk loading...

Another well-known retailer that still offers film development is Walmart! According to their website, the process is the same as at CVS. Just drop off your film at your nearest Walmart, and your pictures will be ready in approximately 6 days.

Are there any other places still developing camera film in 2025? Let us know through our station app because the question is, how long will this service last?

