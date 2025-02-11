When you think of hamburgers, you think of McDonald's right? Personally its Burger King and Five Guys for me. Many would think Fast Food chains are the ones who invented hamburgers but that's not actually the case.

Long before fast food joints, eateries would serve meat that you would only eat on a plate which was often time consuming. What if I told you this locally owned restaurant in New Haven came up with a new way to serve meat that is known as hamburgers today to get customers in and out faster?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Louis Lunch located on 261 Crown Street in New Haven, Connecticut has been in the same family owned business since 1895. It is well known to be the first ever hamburger served back in 1900. According to their website, a gentleman that was in a hurry walked into Louis’ Lunch and told proprietor at the time Louis Lassen he was in a rush and wanted something he could eat on the run.

In an instant, Louis placed his own blend of ground steak trimmings between two slices of toast and sent the gentleman on his way. Therefore, the most recognizable American sandwich was born. Today Louis Lunch is owned by great grandson Jeff Lassen and still carries the tradition.

Get our free mobile app

Facebook Screenshot Facebook Screenshot loading...

Hamburgers themselves of course have changed a little from their historic prototype and remain as the main stable. Their Burgers are made fresh daily; hand-rolled from a proprietary blend of five meat varieties and cooked to order in the original cast-iron grills pictured in the Facebook screenshot above. The grills themselves date back to 1898.

I am definitely adding this to my list of restaurants to eat at!

Five Businesses That We Will Never, Ever See Here in Connecticut You can get almost anything that your heart desires in the State of Connecticut, except for the products produced by these five national retailers and fast-food companies. The only way to enjoy anything from the following places is traveling out of Connecticut, or ordering it on Amazon, and a burger isn't the same after jetting across country. Gallery Credit: Google/Large Dave

Highest (and Lowest) Quality Fast Food Burgers A look at the highest and lowest quality fast-food burgers. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman