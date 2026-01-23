If you, like me, frequently shop at Dollar General, you might be eligible for payment or store credit from a recent settlement.

WWLP reports that Dollar General was accused of charging customers different prices than posted. The company denied misconduct but settled a class-action lawsuit in New Jersey.

Email notifications have been sent to the affected customers.

Some customers received emails this week confirming their eligibility for the settlement. The website states U.S. shoppers who paid more or less than the shelf price at Dollar General from October 10, 2016, to November 19, 2025, can claim. It may seem like spam, but it is legitimate.

Court documents reveal that $8.5 million may be used to settle "approved valid claims." The settlement proposes two payout options: a cash payment or an "in-store benefit,' as detailed by the settlement administrators.

What is the highest amount of refunds customers are eligible to receive?

Customers who submit proof of unresolved complaints to government agencies about price overcharges can receive up to $10 per complaint, with a household cap of $20. If overcharges exceed $10, the higher amount is paid, but the household maximum remains in effect. This policy applies even in light of current evidence.

Eligible shoppers can receive a $3 discount on their initial $10 pre-tax purchase at any U.S. Dollar General within a two-day period (excluding Saturday), without the need to provide proof.

Customer Refund Deadline

You must file a claim or request a refund by April 13. If you received a settlement notice, include the notice ID and confirmation code to complete the form. Without notice, provide proof of the incorrect charge, and you’ll be directed to a form requesting item details, purchase location, listed price, and amount paid. An active myDG account is necessary to claim the credit or register online.

Submitting the form without an account will generate a postcard or email containing the credit. If you received a settlement notification, no further action is needed to claim the credit, as stated on the settlement website. More details can be found here. The last fairness hearing is set for March 19, and objections or opt-outs must be submitted by March 2.

