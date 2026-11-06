It's sad when a business closes its doors. Especially when it's something that's located in downtown North Adams. Thankfully, I had the privilege of dining there once, and let me tell you, I was really digging those pierogies.

Owners Jenny Klowden and Bryan "Swifty" Josephs of Door Prize, located at 40 Main St. at Hotel Downstreet and serving Eastern European and Mediterranean comfort food, announced on their Facebook page that they will be closing in two weeks.

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Why Is the Door Prize Closing?

Hotel Downstreet is closing on a sale to new owners, but Door Prize owners said their closing is separate because they are only tenants in the hotel. They did not specify a reason for the closure and are not taking this decision lightly, but we do know Door Prize opened in August 2025, after two seasons selling sandwiches at the farmers market.

How Door Prize Started And Got Its Name

After market-goers lined the block for a limited-time pierogi offering, the owners made the Eastern European dumplings their signature dish. When they opened a restaurant inside the hotel, they shifted the menu toward Eastern European comfort food. The Door Prize got its name from the John Prine song the married couple danced to at their wedding.

Customers, including myself, will miss Door Prize’s popular menu items, including pork schnitzel sandwiches, German double-fried French fries, kielbasa, and smoky borscht. And of course, the restaurant’s large outdoor patio, which hosted frequent community events, from live music and picnics to an all-you-can-eat pig roast.

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When is Door Prize's last day?

Their last night serving Eastern European and Mediterranean comfort food will be Saturday, November 14, 2026. They send special thanks to everyone who made this dream a reality and are looking forward to their next adventure.