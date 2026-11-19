Here’s What You Need To Know About Drive-Thru Dispensaries In Massachusetts
Dispensaries across Massachusetts have been a hot spot ever since the legalization of recreational marijuana about 10 years ago. But what if I told you another option for purchasing your products might be coming soon?
Personally, I'm not a weed person myself, but I know a lot of people who are, and this would benefit a lot of people with mobility restrictions. For example, states like Rhode Island offer drive-thru options at their dispensaries, so patrons don't even have to get out of their cars. The same could happen in Massachusetts, but with one catch.
Let's explore.
Drive-Thru Dispensaries Maybe Coming Soon To Massachusetts
According to WCVB, the Cannabis Control Commission unanimously voted Tuesday to allow them; however, individual businesses must submit drive-thru plans for review and approval. Similar to how you walk into a dispensary right now, everyone in the vehicle would have to show ID when entering the drive-thru and at the point of sale.
If you remember, Dispensaries were allowed to offer curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that order has since expired in 2021. Elysian Dispensary, like the one in Quincy, already has a drive-thru because the building used to be a bank. Peter D'Agostino, an Elysian spokesperson, said the drive-thru process will operate similarly to how you pick up prescriptions at a pharmacy.
Other requirements will include a camera security system for drive-thru services at dispensaries, and marijuana products also can't be visible from the window. Do you like the idea of a drive-thru dispensary, or are you against it?
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Gallery Credit: Ginny Rogers