Dispensaries across Massachusetts have been a hot spot ever since the legalization of recreational marijuana about 10 years ago. But what if I told you another option for purchasing your products might be coming soon?

Personally, I'm not a weed person myself, but I know a lot of people who are, and this would benefit a lot of people with mobility restrictions. For example, states like Rhode Island offer drive-thru options at their dispensaries, so patrons don't even have to get out of their cars. The same could happen in Massachusetts, but with one catch.

Let's explore.

Photo by Matthew Brodeur on Unsplash closeup photo of cannabis plant

Drive-Thru Dispensaries Maybe Coming Soon To Massachusetts

According to WCVB, the Cannabis Control Commission unanimously voted Tuesday to allow them; however, individual businesses must submit drive-thru plans for review and approval. Similar to how you walk into a dispensary right now, everyone in the vehicle would have to show ID when entering the drive-thru and at the point of sale.

If you remember, Dispensaries were allowed to offer curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that order has since expired in 2021. Elysian Dispensary, like the one in Quincy, already has a drive-thru because the building used to be a bank. Peter D'Agostino, an Elysian spokesperson, said the drive-thru process will operate similarly to how you pick up prescriptions at a pharmacy.

Other requirements will include a camera security system for drive-thru services at dispensaries, and marijuana products also can't be visible from the window. Do you like the idea of a drive-thru dispensary, or are you against it?

Share your thoughts in our station app.

Get our free mobile app